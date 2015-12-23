Quantcast

SCDOT restricts lane closures during the holiday season

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) -

An early Christmas present from the South Carolina Department of Transportation Wednesday. It will not allow any lane closures, except for non-emergency work, on the interstates. 

That will keep traffic moving during the busy Christmas and New Year's holidays.

All lanes will be open starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday and continuing through 10 p.m. on Jan. 3.

