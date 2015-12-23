Quantcast

Power restored after over 1,300 wake up in the dark in Mount Pleasant

(Photo Source: SCE&G) (Photo Source: SCE&G)
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

SCE&G says power has been restored to the 1,369 customers that woke up in the dark at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. 

According to the power utility, customers along Rifle Range Road in Mount Pleasant lost power after a tree limb fell on a power line.

Officials said the power would be restored by 8:30 a.m. It was restored at 5:53 a.m.

