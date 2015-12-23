Mount Pleasant police offer tips on preventing vehicle break-ins

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is offering tips on how to prevent car break-ins during the holiday season and year-round.

In a video dated Jan. 6, 2015 and reposted Dec. 22, 2015, Officer Bryce Gregory with Mount Pleasant Police said it's important to follow these tips:

Lock your car doors and close your windows

Remove valuables from sight

Park in well-lit areas

"In Mount Pleasant this year, we had over 380 vehicles entered, with more than 280 of those left unlocked," said Gregory in the video.

"More than 75 occurred in businesses, and over 300 happened in residential areas."

