Police: Man shoots other man in prostitution deal over fake cash

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are looking for a man they believe shot another man in a prostitution deal gone awry.

According to an incident report, police arrived at the corner Rivers and Durant avenues at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday to find a man with a gunshot wound in his lower left thigh.

His friend told officers they were staying in a motel on Rivers Avenue when the victim posted a prostitution-related advertisement online and made an arrangement to exchange sexual favors for money with an unknown male.

When the suspect arrived, the incident report states, he tried to give fake money to the man who posted the advertisement.

The victim's friend confronted the suspect about the fake money and that lead to a physical altercation between the three men. That's when the suspect took out a handgun and fired shots and the victim and his friend.

According to the victim's friend, the suspect fled on foot toward Rivers Avenue and the silver car he arrived in moved toward him.

The gunshot victim and his friend ran to the intersection from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital after police arrived.

