Police: One dead after early morning shooting at N. Charleston hotel

One of the two victims in an early morning shooting at a North Charleston hotel has died, police say.

The Charleston County Coroner has identified the deceased as Derek Burgess, 19, of North Charleston.

Police responded to a shooting at the Extended Stay America Hotel on North Arco Lane that took place shortly before 3 a.m., according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

They found two victims, a 19-year-old and a 24-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to MUSC, but Pryor says the 19-year-old, later identified by the coroner as Burgess, has died.

Police say Burgess arranged a date with a female via the website Backpage.com. When he arrived at the hotel, the female opened the door and he, along with a second subject armed with a handgun entered the room, Pryor said. Investigators say the subject brandishing the handgun allegedly asked the female, "Where's the money?" The female victim screamed and moments later two of her associates, including the 24-year-old shooting victim, who were nearby, ran to the room where a struggle ensued and ended with shots being fired, Pryor said.

The incident remains under investigation and officers are attempting to locate the armed subject. Police believe he may have left the scene in a silver vehicle.

The identity of the shooting victims have not been released.

