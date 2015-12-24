Track Santa's Journey to the Carolinas

Track Santa's journey!

It's Christmas Eve and Santa Claus has already started delivering gifts to boys and girls across the globe.

According to officials at the North American Aerospace Defense Command, Santa delivered over 2,152,000,000 gifts by 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

According to their website, the experts at NORAD track Santa with a radar system called the North Warning System. For more information on how NORAD tracks Santa, click here.

At 1:05 p.m., he was headed to Volograd, Russia from Yerevan, Aremnia.

