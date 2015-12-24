Deputies: 3 charged in James Island assault

Three men were charged in connection with an assault on Bur Clare Drive on James Island Thursday morning.

Bryan Moore, 46, and Johnny Moore, 36, were both charged with second-degree assault and battery and William Backman, Jr., 43, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson.

Charleston County deputies responded to a call received at 5:56 a.m. regarding an assault outside a home in the 1400-block of Bur Clare Drive.

Deputies say Bryan Moore was bleeding from just behind his left ear in the neck and head area and also from under his chin.

Moore told deputies he and his brother, Johnny, were driving down the street in his vehicle and saw Backman walking. Moore said he stopped the car and both men got out to talk to Backman about a prior incident and that the talk turned into a physical altercation. Moore said he felt something warm run down his neck while he had hold of Backman and realized it was blood and walked back to his vehicle, the incident report states.

Backman told deputies the two brothers pulled up next to him and tried to fight him, and he then ran to a home and knocked on the door for help. He said Bryan Moore was hitting him so he grabbed his pocket knife and stabbed him. He said Johnny Moore then hit him multiple times with a large object.

Johnny Moore was found to have a small cut on his arm, the report states. He said he and his brother pulled up to Backman, got out to talk to him, and that Backman stabbed his brother. Johnny Moore told deputies he grabbed a stick and began to strike Backman multiple times with it.

Deputies recovered a knife Backman acknowledged was his and the stick in the immediate area, the incident report states. Deputies found two weapons, a Smith and Wesson revolver and a Mossberg shotgun, in the vehicle, the report states.

Bryan Moore was transported to MUSC for treatment, while Backman was cleared by EMS on the scene and he and Johnny Moore were transported to the Charleston County Detention Center pending a bond hearing scheduled for Friday morning, the report states.

