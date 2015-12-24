Kwanzaa celebrations throughout the Lowcountry

The 7-day Kwanzaa holiday is set to kick off Saturday in downtown with the lighting of the Kinara at Marion Square.

The first candle representing Umoja, which means unity, will be lit around 5 p.m.

The evening will feature African drummers and dancers.

For a full look at the rest of the family-friendly celebrations honoring the seven principles of Kwanzaa happening around Charleston you can visit this link.

