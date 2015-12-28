Funeral Monday for Summerville student-athlete killed in crash

Family and friends of a Summerville teen will pay their final respects during his funeral Monday.

Glenn Rabon, Jr. died on Wednesday, just days before Christmas, after a car crash in Colleton County.



Rabon was known by everyone as Tripp, and everyone says Tripp had a smile that you just couldn’t miss. According to the teen’s obituary, he made more memories in his 17 years than most do in a lifetime.

Tripp will continue to make memories for students at Summerville high school, with the Tripp Rabon memorial fund.

In lieu of flowers at his funeral, the family is asking for donations to the fund, which will be awarded for a graduating senior who exhibits the character and grace that Tripp did each day. That is according to the GoFundMe page that has raised close to $10,000 in five days.



Troopers with highway patrol say Tripp was with friends in the backseat of a Toyota 4Runner, when the SUV ran off the right side of Old Charleston Highway, overturned and struck a tree in Colleton County. Tripp, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash. They say the teens had planned on going duck hunting the day of the crash.



A service will be held Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Cathedral of Praise on Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston.

