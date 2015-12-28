One family displaced after house fire in North Charleston

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that displaced a family this holiday weekend.

Fire crews from North Charleston, Charleston and the Saint Andrews Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday on the 1800-block of Meeting Street Road.

Officials say they were able to put fire out quickly, but a nearby home was also damaged.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults and one child.

No injuries were reported.

