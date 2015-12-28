Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office to conduct traffic safety checkpoints Thursday

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office Selective Traffic Enforcement and Target Zero Units will be conducting safety checkpoints on Thursday, according to a news release.

The release says deputies will start on SC Hwy 162 near SC Hwy 165 around 8:00 p.m. There will be additional safety checkpoints on River Road near Brownswood Road on Johns Island.

Deputies are expected to be on the roads for several hours.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in the area and be alert for the presence of law enforcement officers and stopped traffic.

