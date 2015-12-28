Ringing in the new year: Events and celebrations around the Lowcountry

Several events have been scheduled around the Lowcountry to help you ring in the new year. Whether you're interested in a family-friendly event, a good party, or a plunge in frozen water, one of the events listed below are sure to please.

Monkey Joe's Noon Year's Eve Celebration

Monkey Joe’s North Charleston will host a Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Thursday, December 31st from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. According to a news release, the kid-friendly party will feature free pizza for the first 100 guests, party favors, as well as music with DJ Bananas. The event will be held at 4952 Centre Pointe Drive in North Charleston.

Happy New Year, Charleston!

This celebration put on by the city of Charleston offers a non-alcoholic and family-oriented alternative program to celebrate the New Year, the city's website says. Attendees can expect comedy, African dancing, a variety of music including classical, gospel and jazz, children’s activities and more. The event will be held Dec. 31 at Marion Square on the corner of King & Calhoun Streets from 4:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Holiday Festival of Lights & fireworks at the James Island County Park

Millions of multicolored lights illuminate the sky every year at the Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Dr. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and ends at 10:00 p.m. Weather permitting, a New Year's Eve fireworks show is set at James Island County Park on from 9:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

New Year's Eve Flip Flop Drop

Watch a giant pair of flip-flops descend from the top of the Tides beachfront hotel on Folly Beach at midnight. The event will be held on Center Street.

Folly Beach Polar Bear Plunge

Dress as your favorite Bill Murray character and celebrate New Year's Day by taking a plunge into the ocean water on Folly Beach. Registration for the plunge begins at 12:00 p.m. at the information booth on the beach and judging of the contests will begin at 1:00 p.m. For more information on this event, go to www.VisitFolly.com.

