Plan ahead to keep New Year's Eve celebrations safe

If you're planning to celebrate New Year's with family and friends in a couple of days, you want to make sure that you're practicing safe driving tactics.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) have offered some tips to help you celebrate safely.

If you are going out:

Designate a sober driver to make sure you, and everyone with you, arrive home safely.

Save the number of a local cab service in your phone prior to heading out.

Consider hiring a shuttle or limousine service to transport you and your friends to and from the event.

Arrange a hotel stay for you and your friends on the evening of the event so no one drives home impaired.

If you are hosting a party:

Offer non-alcoholic beverages or “mocktails” for designated drivers and others who prefer not to drink alcohol.

As guests RSVP, confirm that at least one person in each group is prepared to be the sober designated driver and/or has a plan to get home.

Provide plenty of food to keep your guests from drinking on an empty stomach.

Avoid too many salty snacks which tend to make people thirsty and drink more.

If preparing an alcoholic punch, use a non-carbonated base like fruit juice. Alcohol is absorbed into the blood stream faster with a carbonated base.

Plan activities like party games or door prizes. Planned activities engage people, make for less active consumption of alcohol, and ensure that your friends remember the great event long after the last piece of confetti has settled.

The Charleston Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit will also be out conducting targeted enforcement and traffic safety checkpoints on New Year’s Eve throughout the City of Charleston.

