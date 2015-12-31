Paralyzed man’s quest to walk Cooper River Bridge Run turning into reality with exoskeleton

"For the past 10 years, I have been forced to accept the challenges and limitations that my injury would bring me," Adam said in a press release. "This has touched not only my life, but that of my family, friends and loved ones. That's why the ReWalk Robotics exoskeleton is so important to me and the rest of the spinal cord injury community. Words cannot describe how much I want to hug a girlfriend standing up, or just talk with someone at eye level. With ReWalk, I can do those things — things I never thought I ever would —again."