Children's Museum of the Lowcountry to celebrate 'Happy Noon Year'

If you're a parent looking for a family-friendly way to celebrate the new year that won't interfere with your children's bedtime, the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry has an option that can help.

The museum's annual "Happy Noon Year" event will let kids of all ages ring in 2016 a bit early.

The event will kick off with a glitzy, glittery ball d rop at 12 p.m. -- that's noon, not midnight -- along with rainbows of confetti, sparkle Play Dough and all kinds of hands-on fun.

The event is free with a CML Membership or with Museum Admission and recommended for all ages. No pre-registration is required.

Museum admission is $12 per person, $10 for SC Residents and free for Members and children less than 12 months of age.

Qualifying Museums for All families receive $1 admission for up to 6 family members. For more information, visit www.exploreCML.org.

The Museum will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, closed on Friday, and will reopen on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

