NCFD extinguishes fire at Taylor Street home

A representative for the North Charleston Fire Department says they extinguished an early-morning fire at a home on the 2500 block of Taylor Street Monday.

The fire was called in at 2:45 a.m.

According to the representative, crews were in and out in ten minutes.

No one was home at the time, the official says. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

