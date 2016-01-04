$1 million lottery ticket sold in North Charleston

A lottery player in North Charleston is holding a $1 million ticket this morning.

According to a news release, the ticket was purchased from the Kwik Shop on N. Rhett Ave. for Saturday night’s drawing.

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn, the news release says.

Officials at Powerball are encouraging people to check their tickets. "More than to 32,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $1 million," the news release says. "Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes."

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054.

