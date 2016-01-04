Deputies: Burglar fired shots at homeowner in Cane Bay neighborhood

The shooting was reported in the Cane Bay neighborhood, deputies say. (Photo Source: Live 5)

Deputies are searching for an armed burglar who fired shots after a homeowner surprised him during a burglary in the Cane Bay neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the Sanctuary Park neighborhood of the Cane Bay subdivision, according to Berkeley County Sheriff's spokesman Michael Mulé.

Deputies learned a man had forced his way into a Sanctuary Drive home through a window. The homeowner was sleeping upstairs at the time, and while the man was in the process of burglarizing the house, the homeowner woke up and chased the suspect out of his house, Mulé said.

As the suspect fled from the house, he turned and fired at the homeowner, but the homeowner was not hit, Mulé said.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office's K9 units followed a trail of the suspect to a nearby construction area, where it is believed the suspect had a getaway car waiting, deputies say.

A temporary lockdown at Cane Bay Elementary, Middle and High Schools were lifted after it was determined that the suspect left the area by vehicle.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the suspected gunman was seen wearing a black shirt, black pants with a white stripe and was seen carrying a gray bag.

“Our Office is working extremely hard to find this individual, and we ask for the public’s help in this search,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said in a statement.

Anyone who has seen someone matching the suspect's description, observed suspicious activity in the Cane Bay area around 1 p.m., or knows any other information about this incident should call the sheriff’s office at (843) 719-4414 or Crime Stoppers at (834) 554-1111.

