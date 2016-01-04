Haut Gap Middle off lockdown after gunfire reported near campus

Haut Gap Middle School has resumed normal operations after spending nearly a half-hour on a precautionary lockdown, school officials say.

Charleston County deputies are investigating a report of shots fired at an address on Kano Road on Johns Island, according to Charleston Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson. No injuries have been reported, he said.

Initial reports indicated two men exchanged gunfire at each other in the street, deputies say.

The school had been on a Code Yellow administrative lockdown while deputies responded, but that lockdown was lifted at 1:56 p.m. Angel Oak Elementary School and St. John's were on Code Yellow for a short while but have already resumed normal operations, according to Charleston County School District spokesman Daniel Head.

Deputies are still on the scene investigating, Watson said.

Extra Charleston Police officers will be on campus to assist with dismissal, district officials say.

