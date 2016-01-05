NAN, other groups on former officer's release: 'We want Slager back in jail'

Representatives for several civil rights groups at the start of the press conference Tuesday morning. (Photo Source: WCSC)

Representatives for several civil rights groups called former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager's release on bond "an injustice" at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Civil rights leaders from groups including the National Action Network, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Black Lives Matter spoke in front of the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston, where the former North Charleston police officer spent nine months awaiting trial without bond.

Slager was released a day earlier after a judge granted him a bond of $500,000. That meant Slager would have to pay $50,000 to be released as he awaits trial.

"We want Slager back in jail," said Elder Johnson, State President of the National Action Network, at the start of the news conference. Johnson also called for the resignation of North Charleston Police Chief Eddie Driggers.

Johnson said he was angry North Charleston officers were allowed to go to court in support of Slager.

Johnson said he believes Slager's release is a political move. Members of Black Lives Matter, also in attendance, said they wanted a federal prosecutor assigned to the case.

Ed Bryant of the North Charleston chapter of the NAACP said he believes Slager received preferential treatment. Local pastor Thomas Dixon agreed, saying "justice is not for all, but for some with a particular skin."

"Slager is a threat to the community," continued Dixon later. "I don't care what the judge said."

Ninth Circuit Court Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says prosecutors can ask to have bond revoked, but there are no grounds to do so in this case.

Slager is ordered to remain on house arrest and not contact the family of Walter Scott.

His trial date has been set for Oct. 31.

