N. Charleston police officer charged with domestic violence

A North Charleston police officer was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence Monday, officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say.

According to an incident report, deputies responded to the officer's home on Folly Road at 11:30 p.m. in reference to a domestic situation.

The victim told them she was able to run through the front door of the home after a struggle with NCPD officer Daniel Bailey.

The report says she packed a bag with some of her clothes earlier that night and told him she wanted to leave the residence. According to the report, Bailey pushed her down on a bed and stepped on her back in an attempt to keep her from leaving. He later sat across her chest in an attempt to keep her from leaving, the report says.

Bailey weighs about 90 more pounds than the victim, according to the report.

She was able to leave the residence voluntarily after deputies responded.

Bailey remains in jail awaiting bond court at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

