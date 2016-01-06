New Summerville leadership to take the oath Wednesday

New leadership in the Town of Summerville will be sworn in Wednesday.

Mayor-elect Wiley Johnson, new council members Christine Czarnik, Robert Jackson and William McIntosh and a commissioner of public works Stephen Mueller will take the oath.

The inauguration ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Summerville Town Council Chambers.

Johnson says the new town leadership's agenda in 2016 will focus on updating what he calls the "basics," including street signs and lighting.

