Two taken to the hospital after firefighters extinguish North Charleston blaze

North Charleston firefighters extinguished a fire at a home on the 2600 block of S. Allen Dr. Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home at 7:00 a.m.

According to a press release, two people found outside the home when firefighters arrived were taken to the hospital for suspected smoke inhalation.

The release says the fire was under control in just over ten minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

