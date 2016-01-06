Firefighters extinguish house fire in downtown Charleston

Charleston firefighters extinguished a blaze on Hagood Avenue near Ashton Street in downtown Charleston Wednesday.

Charleston County Dispatch said the incident was reported at 8:06 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 8:09 a.m. and had the fire under control by 8:23 a.m.

According to a press release, the home was under renovation and unoccupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Another fire was reported on Savannah Highway in West Ashley at 8:15 a.m.

"The simultaneous calls for service again proved the value of the automatic aid agreement and the strength of the regional partnership,” said Deputy Chief John Tippett. “Units from multiple participating departments responded to the calls without hesitation. On scene commanders were quick to evaluate the incidents using knowledge gained from joint training to bring the incidents under control and without injury."

