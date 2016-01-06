Firefighters extinguish fire at commercial building on Savannah Highway

Charleston and Saint Andrews firefighters extinguished a fire at a commercial building on Savannah Highway Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in at 8:18 a.m. Firefighters arrived to see smoke venting from the front of the structure.

After an interior attack, they were able to extinguish and contain the fire to a single unit.

Around the same time, Charleston fire officials also responded to a fire on Hagood Avenue in downtown Charleston.

"The simultaneous calls for service again proved the value of the automatic aid agreement and the strength of the regional partnership,” said Deputy Chief John Tippett. “Units from multiple participating departments responded to the calls without hesitation. On scene commanders were quick to evaluate the incidents using knowledge gained from joint training to bring the incidents under control and without injury."

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.