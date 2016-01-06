Attorneys to argue self defense in fatal stabbing of teen

Attorneys for Matthew Fischer, a Mount Pleasant teen charged in the fatal stabbing of another 17-year-old male in January of last year, have filed a new motion in the case.

According to court documents dated Dec. 17, 2015, attorneys Peter Brown and Andrew Savage would like a hearing to establish immunity from prosecution on the basis of self-defense.

Police say Fischer to admitted to stabbing 17-year-old Lucas Cavanaugh twice in the stomach during a fight outside a home in Park West the night of January 18, 2015.

According to an incident report, the fatal altercation happened after Fischer found Snapchat messages on his girlfriend's cell phone from Cavanaugh. Snapchat is a cell phone app that allows users to send and receive photos, text and videos that eventually disappear.

The report says Fischer then used his girlfriend's phone to message Cavanaugh, eventually saying "Come over" and "I'll kill you man."

Fischer was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a knife during commission of a violent crime. After initially being held without bond, Fischer was granted a $100,000 bond on March 6, released, and put on house arrest.

The new court documents filed say there are discovery items including crime scene photos, physical evidence, recordings and autopsy results that support the teen's claim that he acted in self defense.

Attorneys are asking the court to hear their argument.

