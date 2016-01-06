Numbers for Powerball $500 million jackpot

People line up to buy their Powerball tickets in Charleston. (Photo Source: WCSC)

The numbers for the $500 million jackpot are: 47, 2, 63, 62, 11 and the Powerball is 17.

Strong national sales boosted Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot from $450 million to half-a-billion dollars, officials with the lottery say.

They say the big jackpot is attracting new players to the game.

“As excitement and word of this jackpot spreads, with a cash payout of $306 million, we will start to see even more players waiting in line to buy their first tickets,” said Education Lottery Executive Director Paula Harper Bethea.

A North Charleston couple that claims they rarely play the lottery is $1 million dollars richer after the last Powerball drawing.

They say Saturday's jackpot got their attention. For $2 they took a chance in the $334 million drawing that paid off.

“The first time I looked at the numbers on our ticket I didn’t realize we had it,” the husband said.

But he says he looked again, and with a yellow highlighter traced over five numbers in a row 5, 6, 15, 29 and 42 that matched. He missed the jackpot by missing the Powerball number of 10.

According to a press release, the couple, affected by the October floods in South Carolina, will use the $1 million in winnings to repair damage sustained to their home.

There is something officials don't want to see, however.

“The odds of winning are the same if you buy one ticket or 20," Bethea emphasized. "So please play responsibly.”

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 293 million. Representatives from the Education Lottery say they are hoping the jackpot run stops here in South Carolina.

“It’s been over two years since we sold our last jackpot-winning ticket, that one worth $399 million, so we are optimistic. But even if we don’t sell the jackpot-winning ticket, we could still celebrate a $1 million or possibly a $2 million winner. So check your tickets, there are eight ways to win in addition to the jackpot prize.”

All tickets for the 10:59 p.m. drawing must be purchased by 9:59 p.m.

If no one wins Wednesday, Saturday’s Powerball® jackpot will break the record of $590 set in 2013.

