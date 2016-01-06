Four taken to hospital after accident involving school bus in Goose Creek

Four students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after an SUV T-boned a school bus in Goose Creek, a spokesperson for the Highway Patrol says.

According to the spokesperson, an Infiniti SUV failed to yield right of way while turning left onto Henry E Brown Boulevard and hit a school bus carrying high-school aged students around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The official says four out of the 25 students were taken to the hospital, as well as the driver of the SUV. A representative for Berkeley County schools says no students sustained serious or visible injuries.

The SUV driver was charged with failure to yield right of way. No word on that person's condition.

The school has notified the parents of the students involved.

