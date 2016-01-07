Quantcast

Accident cleared on I-26 near Midland Park Road, but traffic still heavy

Traffic is moving, but heavy after a cement truck overturned I-26 near Midland Park Road.

Officials said three out of four westbound lanes were closed as they responded. 

Rivers Avenue can be used as an alternate route. 

