Firefighters respond to smoke-filled building in downtown Charleston

Fire officials arrived to find smoke inside a downtown building early Thursday morning. 

The building, on the 190 block of Cannon Street where Wendy's restaurant used to be, is now an office for drainage project crews.

According to a construction worker, wiring from new heaters warmed up old grease and filled the building with smoke. 

Charleston Fire, police and EMS responded.

The incident was called in at 6:18 a.m. The scene was cleared shortly after. 

