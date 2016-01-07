Firefighters respond to smoke-filled building in downtown Charleston

Fire officials arrived to find smoke inside a downtown building early Thursday morning.

The building, on the 190 block of Cannon Street where Wendy's restaurant used to be, is now an office for drainage project crews.

According to a construction worker, wiring from new heaters warmed up old grease and filled the building with smoke.

Charleston Fire, police and EMS responded.

The incident was called in at 6:18 a.m. The scene was cleared shortly after.

