Class resumes at James Island Charter High after bathroom fire

James Island Charter High School was evacuated for a short time Thursday morning after a fire was reported in a bathroom, officials say.

Fire officials say the blaze has been extinguished. Students and faculty have re-entered the building.

According to Charleston County Dispatch, St. Andrews, North Charleston, Charleston and James Island fire departments responded to the incident.

No injuries were reported. The fire was called in at 9:49 a.m.

No word yet on what started the fire.

