Crews repair gas leak in downtown Charleston

President Street between Cannon and Spring Street in downtown Charleston is back open after the Charleston Fire Department and SCE&G responded to a gas leak. 

According to Charleston County Dispatch, the gas leak was located in the area of President Street and President Place.

A spokesperson for SCE&G says the leak was caused by contractors digging in the area.

Crews secured the leak around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. They are still on scene making final repairs. 

