Man charged in shooting of woman in Holly Hill

Darrien Weeks has been arrested in connection with a murder in Holly Hill. (Photo Source: OCSO)

One man has been arrested following a Thursday morning shooting in Holly Hill.

Darrien Weeks has been charged with attempted murder, grand larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a woman was airlifted to MUSC to be treated for multiple gun shot wounds.

According to an affidavit, deputies believe Weeks drove off in a woman's car after shooting her at a residence on Old State Road.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Revenell said a preliminary investigation determined the shooting happened just before 8:00 a.m.

Deputies responded to the home when a caller to 911 reported a shooting had taken place there. The caller told dispatchers several gunshots had been heard.

Deputies found the victim lying on the ground outside the home. Investigators say a motive in the shooting is still being developed, but that the confrontation may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

As of Friday afternoon, the victim's condition was not known.

“Our Investigator Rob Boyne’s ceaseless efforts resulted in [the suspect] being taken into custody,” Ravenell said. “In less than three hours, we had the shooter in custody.”

Weeks has a court hearing scheduled Friday afternoon.

