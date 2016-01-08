CCSO to celebrate 25th anniversary of merger with the Charleston County Police Department

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the merger between its department and the Charleston County Police Department Friday.

Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon is expected to give a state of the agency address to his 267 deputies.

The event begins Friday at 4:30 p.m. with a departmental wide swearing-in ceremony of the deputy sheriffs. After that swearing in, Cannon is expected to discuss the progress made since the merger.



Voters of Charleston county chose to abolish the Charleston County Police Department and transfer the responsibilities of that that agency to the County Sheriff's Office in 1991.

Deputies say the goal of the merge was to better serve and protect the county.

According to a statement, the merger was one of the first steps in modernizing public safety resources.



