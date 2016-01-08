Activist groups to hold press conference on Michael Slager case

Local groups including The National Action Network, North Charleston NAACP, The S.C. Progressive Network, and Black Lives Matter will hold a press conference Friday on what they call the lack of transparency and general handling of the case of Michael Slager.

The former North Charleston Police Officer is accused of shooting and killing unarmed Walter Scott while conducting a traffic stop.

The organizations plan to make demands surrounding the case, according to a press release.

The press conference will be held in front of North Charleston City Hall Friday at 10:00 a.m.

In the press release, the groups say there will be more demands to come "today, tomorrow, the next day and every day" until they feel justice is served for the shooting victim.

