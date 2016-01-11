Tecklenburg to take the oath Monday

For the first time since 1975, Charleston will have a new mayor.

Mayor-elect John Tecklenburg will be sworn in Monday at noon on the steps of Charleston City Hall. Charleston Mayor Joe Riley wrapped up his final full day in office Friday.

The city will shut down streets in downtown Charleston in preparation for the ceremony.

Hundreds of Charlestonians and officials will be in attendance. Retired Judge Fields will swear in the new mayor and retired State Supreme Court Justice Jean Toal will give the oath for new council members.

Tecklenburg beat State Representative Leon Stavrinakis in a November runoff election for Mayor of Charleston.

The Mayor-elect says he's been preparing to make this historic passing of powers as seamless as possible since he won.

"The first order of business is just to assure that we have a smooth transition and I'm confident we will," said Tecklenburg.

As mayor, he says he will continue focusing on the city's quality of life, the theme of his campaign.

When asked how he will fill shoes that have been worn by Mayor Riley for 40 years, Tecklenburg said he has his own shoes to walk in to leave his mark in the Holy City.

City employees lined up outside City Hall to greet the Mayor Riley as he left work Friday.

