Riverland Drive open to traffic, water restored for hundreds after overnight main break

Riverland Drive on James Island is open to traffic Monday morning after an overnight main break.

At 6:06 a.m., Charleston Water Systems tweeted that a 16 inch pipe was repaired and water was restored to all customers after a it broke Sunday, leaving 300 buildings without water.

According to Charleston Water Systems, the broken water main was near James Island County Park. It broke around 5:44 p.m. Sunday.

The company initially estimated the water main would be repaired by 3:00 a.m. Monday.

