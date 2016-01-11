One dead, another injured in two-car crash on Golfview Drive

One person is dead, and another is injured after an accident on Golfview Drive in Charleston Sunday.

According to the Charleston County Coroner, 37-year-old Paul Godwin died of injuries on the scene of the two-car crash.

The accident was reported at 11:30 p.m.

An incident report states the Charleston Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident because of the severity of the injuries sustained by the drivers.

