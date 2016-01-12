Expungement workshop to be held in Lincolnville Tuesday

An organization called Taking Back Our Village will hold an expungement program in Lincolnville Tuesday.

Raphael James with Live 5 News will host the pardon workshop starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Hall office at 141 West broad Street.

A Dorchester County Expungement Clerk and other officials will be on site to answer questions related to eligibility for expungement or pardoning.

The event is free to attend.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.