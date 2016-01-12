SLED considering probe of CCSD allegation

State and county law enforcement officials say they're looking into an accusation of "irregular accounting practices" in money associated with the Charleston County School District.

The complaint was made by an employee with the district, according to an incident report filed with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 4.

A spokesman for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says their regional office is determining whether they will investigate.

The spokesman for the Charleston County School District says they have no comment on the ongoing investigation.

No additional details have been released.

