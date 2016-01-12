Warming shelters opening due to bitter temperatures across Lowcountry

For the second-straight night, frigid temperatures are opening warming shelters across the Lowcountry.



Aldersgate United Methodist Church will reopen Tuesday night after serving close to 20 men, women and children Monday night into the morning. The church offered the group air mattress beds topped with fresh pillows and sheets.



“It was pretty comfortable. I’ve been through a lot worse," said Jamie Alexander, minutes after waking up. "It was comfortable, nice and warm in here.”

He and his girlfriend Shelly arrived shortly after doors opened last night at 7:00 p.m. and were some of the last to leave the warming shelter Tuesday morning. Besides offering a warm place to sleep, organizers have arranged hot meals and hot showers for the crowd.



Temperatures need to be 35 degrees or lower for warming shelter doors to open on weekday nights at Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

Pastor Erik Grayson says they need more volunteers to allow the shelter to open on frigid weekend nights.

“If there are any churches, clubs, individuals who like to help they can with anything from providing a home cooked meal to helping with set up and registration to spending the night,” said Grayson.



Aldersgate’s warming shelter can be accessed by CARTA route 13, and drivers have been advised that all who request the warming shelter spot will be provided free transit and a return ticket at the shelter.



Aldersgate United Methodist church is located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston.

