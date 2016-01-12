Man charged in downtown Charleston assault

A man sought by police for allegedly assaulting a woman in a Romney Street apartment was booked and charged with second degree domestic violence Wednesday morning.

According to jail records, Shane Davis was booked at 2:06 a.m.

A statement released Tuesday stated Davis was wanted by the Charleston Police Department for an assault that happened in the evening hours of Jan. 8 and early on Jan. 9.

The release says a woman suffered a broken nose from the incident.

