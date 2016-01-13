Officers wrangle donkey, sheep in Mount Pleasant

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department had the task of guiding a donkey and a sheep back home after they escaped early Wednesday morning.
A spokesman for the police department says officers were dispatched to an area off Venning Road around 4:30 a.m. after a citizen came across the animals.
As seen by a tweet sent out to the department, leashes were fashioned out of crime scene tape for sheep and donkey.
The spokesman says it isn't uncommon for them to escort larger animals back home.
"We see horses and cows every now and again," he said. "I have seen an emu as well."
Yes that is a donkey our officers had to guide home last night. Crime scene tape was our only hope ??. #mtpsc #lesm pic.twitter.com/utu5ocEDdn— Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) January 13, 2016
I had visions of Lil Sebastian from #parksandrec when I first saw the pics. ?? #mtpsc #lesm #chs ^cg pic.twitter.com/NtkfcKBrTq— Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) January 13, 2016
Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
A judge denied bond Friday for the man accused of shooting a woman in the head.More >>
A judge denied bond Friday for the man accused of shooting a woman in the head.More >>
The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that eight subjects have been arrested in Orangeburg County on various drug distribution charges by a unit made up of county, state, and federal agents.More >>
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that eight subjects have been arrested in Orangeburg County on various drug distribution charges by a unit made up of county, state, and federal agents.More >>