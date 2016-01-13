Officers wrangle donkey, sheep in Mount Pleasant

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department had the task of guiding a donkey and a sheep back home after they escaped early Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for the police department says officers were dispatched to an area off Venning Road around 4:30 a.m. after a citizen came across the animals.

As seen by a tweet sent out to the department, leashes were fashioned out of crime scene tape for sheep and donkey.

The spokesman says it isn't uncommon for them to escort larger animals back home.

"We see horses and cows every now and again," he said. "I have seen an emu as well."

Yes that is a donkey our officers had to guide home last night. Crime scene tape was our only hope ??. #mtpsc #lesm pic.twitter.com/utu5ocEDdn — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) January 13, 2016

