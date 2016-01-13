Police searching for suspect after over $2,800 taken from retail thrift store

Charleston Police are looking for a man they believe stole over $2,800 from the back room of the Animal Helpers ReTAIL Store on Savannah Highway Tuesday morning.

According to an incident report, the theft occurred at 11:55 a.m.

Store clerks told officers they saw a man come from an area of the store marked with four signs that read "employees only." When asked why he was in the restricted area, he said he was looking for the restroom.

The store employee immediately went to a back office where money is stored and found that $2,839.00 in cash and a check for $11 was taken from an envelope.

The suspect was already leaving the scene when the employee went to find him. The clerk said he saw a black man get in a light-colored SUV with a white male driver and take off.

No surveillance video was taken.

All proceeds from the store benefit Pet Helpers and The Charleston Animal Society.

