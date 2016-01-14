SCE&G: Power restored for over 4,000 along Dorchester Road

Outages just before 5:00 a.m. (Photo Source: SCE&G)

The power is back on for over 4,000 SCE&G customers in North Charleston Thursday morning.

4,043 outages were announced along Dorchester Road between Ashley Phosphate Road and International Boulevard just before 5 a.m.

Shortly after, the number was reduced to 1,676. The number fell to 144 before 6 a.m.

By 6:30, all power was restored.

No word yet on what caused the outage.

