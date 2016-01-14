Powerball tickets worth thousands sold in South Carolina

People line up to buy lottery tickets in Charleston. (WCSC)

While no one in South Carolina won the record-setting Powerball Jackpot Wednesday, the South Carolina Education Lottery website says over 360,000 lesser-winning tickets were sold in the state.

Five players won $100,000 and another 11 players won $50,000. One of the winners purchased her ticket in Columbia.

According to South Carolina Education Lottery, 344 people won $100.

The remaining ticket holders won prizes of $7 or $4.

The winning numbers Wednesday were 4-8-19-27-34-10. The jackpot will be split by the owners of three tickets sold in California, Tennessee and Florida.

The odds of winning the jackpot were one in more than 292 million.

The locations where the South Carolina tickets were sold are expected to be announced late Thursday morning.

