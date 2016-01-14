Red Cross assisting house fire victim in Newberry

The American Red Cross is assisting one person whose home was damaged by a fire earlier Thursday, a news release reads.

According to the statement, the fire happened on the 1700 block of Hollands Land Rd in Newberry. No word on what caused it.

The Red Cross is helping the person by providing services to meet their immediate needs, including financial assistance for food, clothing, temporary lodging, and other essentials, comfort kits with personal hygiene items, and referrals to partner agencies to assist with their long-term recovery.

The Red Cross says it was able to help more than 7,100 individuals affected by disasters in South Carolina last year.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.