Group aiming to build first tiny house for homeless in downtown Charleston

Advocacy groups plan to break ground on tiny house construction near a "tent city" in downtown Charleston Friday.

The event is called Fit For a King Tiny House. The goal is to build a portable, tiny house this weekend, all from scrap lumber and donated materials.

Organizers want to start building the homes as a way to help Charleston's homeless get back on their feet. Many are living in tents scattered along Meeting Street between the I-26 interchange and the Arthur Ravenel Bridge.

Final negotiations for the project were signed Thursday evening.

According to a statement, organizers want the home to be no more than 8 x 12 feet so it can be moved using a flat bed tow truck or auto trailer. They say the house shouldn't be more than ten feet tall.

The group will construct a prototype tiny home which will be placed near the tent city, at 342 N. Nassau Street on city property until January 19.

The tiny house will then be inspected by city officials upon completion who will then determine the future of the project.

The group will have to obtain approval from the South Carolina Department of Transportation to build any homes where the tent city currently stands.

The group hopes to have the home ready for someone to move into by the end of Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend.

"...We'll use the house after it is finished to build social justice dialogue about the tiny house village concept with seminars and discussions at the construction site," adds William Hamilton, a lead organizer. "We'll also be sharing meals and bringing people together around the tiny house to build a community to help sustain the effort into the future."

The organization is set to make announcements Friday at 9 a.m. They say they'll need donations to build more tiny houses.

