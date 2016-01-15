Quantcast

Authorities identity pedestrian hit, killed on I-26 - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Authorities identity pedestrian hit, killed on I-26

Photo Source: AP Photo Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

A pedestrian was struck and killed I-26 Thursday evening. 

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened eastbound near the Ashley Phosphate Interchange around 7:32 p.m.

The coroner's office said Shatonyia Frazier was stepping out of the emergency lane and onto the interstate when a van hit her.

She died from blunt force trauma at Roper North Woods Emergency Room. 

The person driving the car was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.   

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly