Authorities identity pedestrian hit, killed on I-26

A pedestrian was struck and killed I-26 Thursday evening.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened eastbound near the Ashley Phosphate Interchange around 7:32 p.m.

The coroner's office said Shatonyia Frazier was stepping out of the emergency lane and onto the interstate when a van hit her.

She died from blunt force trauma at Roper North Woods Emergency Room.

The person driving the car was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

