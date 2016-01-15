Downtown Charleston road closures announced ahead of Sunday's Democratic debate

Roadway closures for the downtown Charleston area have been announced ahead of Sunday's Democratic debate.

Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and Martin O'Malley will face off at the Gaillard Center on 95 Calhoun Street, starting at 9 p.m.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Alexander Street will be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic just past the Gaillard garage up to George Street starting at 1 p.m.

All vehicle traffic entering Alexander Street will have to go into the garage or be rerouted back out to Calhoun Street with the assistance of the police department.

According to a statement, George Street between East Bay Street and Anson Street will close to vehicle and pedestrian traffic beginning at 4:00 PM.

Detour signs will be posted and officers will be present at these locations.

Both Alexander and George streets are scheduled to reopen at midnight.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.